WWE Hall of Famer Edge has issued an Open Challenge for WrestleMania 38.

Tonight’s RAW saw Edge make his first appearance since teaming with his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, to defeat The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble last month. Edge then cut a promo on his WrestleMania history, and laid down a challenge for WrestleMania 38.

There’s speculation on Edge vs. AJ Styles taking place at WrestleMania due to a reference Edge made to how the fans make him feel “phenomenal,” which included Edge raising his eyebrow to the camera when he delivered the line. Edge also made apparent references to Finn Balor (demon), WWE United States Champion Damian Priest (live forever), and Cody Rhodes (undeniable, smoke/mirrors).

You can see Edge’s full promo below, along with related shots from the segment.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight’s RAW, plus the photos and clips of Edge:

ANNOUNCED MATCHES:

Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. TBA

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (c)

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

"I still dream about walking down that aisle at #WrestleMania, soaking in all that energy that you give me so I can be 𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒍."@EdgeRatedR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/P5OKSYpBB5 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

"I need someone to step up. You want to prove yourself at #WrestleMania? You stand across the ring at @WrestleMania against the man who is still the best in this industry today! Fight me at #WrestleMania and I'll make you live forever." Who will step up to @EdgeRatedR?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SkdQ53oBbw — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

There's no smoke or mirrors about it … @EdgeRatedR is ready to make more #WrestleMania magic this year!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q7DlF9OCPc — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

.@EdgeRatedR has thrown down the gauntlet for #WrestleMania. Who’s going to step up and take the challenge? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jLTbaf7qe4 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

