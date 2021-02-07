Edge had a wild week from winning the Royal Rumble Match on Sunday before wrestling on Monday’s Raw then making appearances on NXT and Friday Night SmackDown.

In a post on Instagram, Edge reflected on his busy week. He wrote the following:

“Finally home! What a week. 1500 miles driven. Royal Rumble. Raw. NXT. Smackdown. 80 minutes in the ring in 2 days. Feel like I went 12 rounds against a tag team of a grizzly bear and a silverback, but somehow still I feel better than I thought I would. WrestleMania main event, here I come.”