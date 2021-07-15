WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared on WWE’s The Bump today and had a harsh message for his rumored SummerSlam opponent, Seth Rollins.

“I think he needs his baby bottle,” Edge said of Rollins. “That is some whining there, but hey, cool. I appreciate that he thinks that, I do. Personally, I’m not going to go on a talk show and whine about it, I’m going to take my title shots, there’s a difference in mindset. You can sit there and complain all day long, or you could do something about it, and he finally did something about it. He qualified for the Money In The Bank, so win it, and then cash-in and quit complaining. I just happen to pull off robes better than he does.”

Edge also mocked Rollins and poked fun by showing up while wearing sunglasses and a robe, drinking from a mug that said “Tears of My Enemies.” You can see a clip of the look below.

He said, “Well, I saw Seth Rollins on here a little while ago and he had on a bathrobe and bad sunglasses. So, I thought I’d get my girls’ Minecraft shades and get my buffalo plaid robe. I thought it was required attire, is that not the case?”

Edge will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Rollins will compete in the MITB Men’s Ladder Match with Big E, Kevin Owens, King Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre.

As noted here, WWE teased Edge vs. Rollins during last week’s SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.