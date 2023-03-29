Edge is still naming dream matchups he’d like to have before hanging up his pads for good.

The Hall of Famer and former world champion spoke with SportsNet Today to hype his showdown with Finn Balor at this weekend’s WrestleMania 39, a matchup that takes place inside the Hell in a Cell structure. During the chat, Edge reveals that he had a list of people he wanted to work with once he returned to WWE back in 2020 and Balor was a high priority.

I had a list of guys that I wanted to get in the ring with and a list of talent that, if I can help in any way, I wanted to be able to try and help as well. On the female side, Rhea Ripley was one of those. So the whole formation of Judgment Day and all of that was to honestly try and help Damian Priest, Ripley, and Balor get a better foothold within the company because I thought they deserved it. I think they’re all really, really talented,” said Edge. “If I look at it, I’ve wrestled AJ, I’ve wrestled Finn, I wrestled Priest, I wrestled Roman, I wrestled Daniel Bryan, you know, those were all guys on the list.

Edge later names Montez Ford and Kevin Owens as two guys he would love to feud with in the future.

I’d love to get in there with a guy like Montez Ford, because I really feel like his upside is that he’s going to be champ someday, I truly believe that,” Edge continued. “I’d like to get in there with Sami Zayn, we’ve never been in there together. I think that would be really cool, really fun, too. Kevin Owens, We wrestled once in Madison Square Garden, untelevised. It was a blast. He’s another guy.

Staying on the subject, the R-Rated Superstar says he hopes to get back into the ring with Sheamus, adding that any bout they had today would be better than ones they had 15 years ago because how both men have grown.

I’d love to get in there with Sheamus. Honestly, almost, maybe more than anybody. Because I feel like at this stage in our careers, and with the story that we could tell now, the kind of match we could have now, it’d be so much better than it would have been 15 years ago, ad he’s a guy that no matter how many years we’ve both been in the company, we’ve never had a one-on-one match. That seems crazy to me. So I feel like that needs to be rectified,” he said.” I’d like to get in with this incarnation Drew McIntyre. It’d be good to get in there with Rey [Mysterio] again, you know? I’m just having fun. Honestly, that’s the beautiful part about it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Edge admitted that he has some “pretty extra stupid ideas” for his HIAC bout with Balor. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)