WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with Revolver to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view and discuss how music has played a vital part in the career of the R-Rated superstar. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he got the Foo Fighters to do his Hall of Fame song:

I’ve always been a huge fan. From the moment the first album came out, I thought, “Holy, that’s Dave Grohl?” Every album that came out, all I could think was, my god, how did these songs not see the light of day before now? How do you write “My Hero” and not have that available to the world before then? Over the years I think it just became very well known that I’m a very big fan of the Foo Fighters. Over a few years, went to a few shows, met the guys, became buddies and it kind of just gravitated from there. Similar sensibilities, similar sense of humor, similar age groups, influences, all of those things. Fast forward to my Hall of Fame, WWE asked what song I wanted for my Hall of Fame package. I said, “‘Walk’ by Foo Fighters.” They said, “OK, they say no to us all the time,” but sure enough I go out for my Hall of Fame and there’s “Walk.” Fast forward a bunch of years later, we’re doing a documentary on my comeback and I’m watching and the ending montage and it’s “Walk.” Again, another song whose lyrics kind of encapsulate this thing happening.

How music made his Royal Rumble return that much better:

Yeah. The lyrics and everything, it added more weight. I think what I learned with this incarnation of Edge is there’s not a lot of filter on it. A lot of what you’re seeing is Adam. That night in particular, there’s no way you could cover those kinds of emotions or try and bottle them — you just gotta let them out and let the audience in to let them know how special this is as a performer. And how much it means to you. Anytime that riff hits, I shoot to a different place entirely. And I’ve found, if you can do that, the audience is going to feel it and give it right back to you. Whether it’s cheers or boos it doesn’t matter. So, again, back to the first point: Music is where this all leaps from.

Says Christian has the worst taste in music:

That would be my old partner Christian. He … you name a boy band, he knows the lyrics. But he loves Stone Temple Pilots and Lenny Kravitz. But he can recite every Peabo Bryson song. He can sing you “Islands in the Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. He has an eclectic, not great taste in music, if I’m being brutally honest. When you can sing a New Kids on the Block album to me, then we probably have differing opinions on music taste.

What he’s currently jamming to: