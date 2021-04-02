During his interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Edge was asked about his “Live Sex Celebration” potentially being edited off Peacock. Here’s what he had to say:

You know, I don’t really think about it! To be honest I think it’s just one of those I just think I kind of erased [from my mind]. I don’t put a whole lot of thought into it to be honest.”

But I guess if you’re looking at it from the terms of, it’s a TV show, right, so you go ‘OK. Well, if you look at a movie, there’s sex scenes.’ I was on Vikings, and Vikings is going to be on Peacock as of today, my character beheaded people and put their heads on spikes. Didn’t really! But I also didn’t really have sex in the wrestling ring.

So I think that’s a confusing thing with wrestling. For some reason it gets put into a different category than another production. I’ve never fully grasped that, but I don’t think anybody ever fully grasps where do you put it?