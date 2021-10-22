WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Instagram today and wrote about referee Jessika Carr calling his Hell In a Cell win over Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

As noted, Carr made history by becoming the first female WWE referee to call a match in the Kingdom. She called Edge vs. Rollins, plus the King of the Ring Tournament finals between Finn Balor and King Xavier Woods. You can click here to read our original report, along with comments from Carr.

Edge praised Carr and noted how she was there for the entire trilogy with Rollins. He also looked forward to explaining Carr’s importance to his daughters when they watch the matches some day.

“I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge something that may have gone unnoticed to some. Last night @wweladyrefjess refereed our match. Many firsts in doing that. The first woman to referee in Saudi Arabia. MASSIVE. Actually trying to move the needle in a positive direction. The first woman to referee Hell in a Cell. MASSIVE. She was in there for every part of this insane trilogy that I’m so proud of. Summerslam. Madison Square Garden. Crown Jewel. She’s knocking down barriers and I couldn’t be more proud of her. And she got these gigs not because she’s a woman. It’s because she kicks so much ass at her job. Many more milestones to come. When my daughters watch these matches someday I can’t wait to explain how important you were to all of this. Kudos Jess. Keep making us smile,” Edge wrote along with a backstage photo of he and Carr.

On a related note, The Rated R Superstar posed for a WWE Instagram photo that shows scars on his back from the Hell In a Cell win over Rollins yesterday. The brutal match opened the Crown Jewel main show and received strong positive feedback from fans on social media.

Edge is now a member of the RAW brand coming out of the WWE Draft, as is Rollins.

Stay tuned for more. You can see both posts on Edge below:

