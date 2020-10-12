During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge named Ali, Ricochet and Seth Rollins as three wrestlers he’d love to get in the ring with when he returns. Here’s what he had to say:

Nothing is gonna be harder than the neck was, or the Achilles for that matter. So it might just take a little longer than I want this time. I have to come to grips with that and I’m dealing with a different reality now. I’ll get back, I don’t know what the timeframe is but I will because when I do watch [RAW], I get excited. I’m champing at the bit to get in there with guys and just try and hands-on show them the difference of how it can be. I look at guys like – man, put me in with Ricochet and let me do my thing. I would love that. And Ali – there’s just so many guys I’d love to get in there with. That to me is really the thing that excites me – to get in there with a guy like [Seth] Rollins because everybody I think wants to see that one. There’s just so many talents I’ve never touched or crossed paths with, so that is the incentive for me to get back. I said at the beginning of this thing that I wanted to come back to make a difference and not just collect a paycheck. I want to get in and pay this forward because so many people did for me.