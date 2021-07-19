During his interview with SI, Edge spoke on Jey Uso coming up with the idea for the ‘Glasgow Grin’ spot. Here’s what he had to say:

I got to share a ring with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. Before that, me and Bryan, we’d been in the ring for something like four minutes together, so that was something I’d always wanted to do. Roman is just operating on a whole other level and he’s still getting better. Every week, I’m reminded of how good he truly is. That match felt like it flew by, and it was so much fun to collaborate with Roman, Bryan, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and Michael Hayes. My favorite part of the match was that ‘Glasgow Grin’ I got on Roman. That whole sequence was actually Jey Uso’s idea. It was so cool to have such great minds collaborate about something we’re all so passionate about.

Credit: SI.