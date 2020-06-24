Edge On Who He Thinks Should Have Ended The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania Streak

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed that he thinks an up and comer should have been the one to end The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak. Here’s what he had to say:

I know this sounds crazy, but I felt I didn’t need it because by that point, I was already established. I was already a made man, and why give an already made man that feather in the cap?

Brock Lesnar didn’t need it. He’s already made. Put that huge, neon-flashing sign, ‘I ended Undertaker’s Streak’, on a new player that you know is gonna be one of your workhorses and take your company to the next generation.