Edge did the opening for Saturday’s “Hockey Night in Canada” game while wearing a Jon Huber [Brodie Lee] tribute t-shirt.
Not only did he return to action at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but won the Men’s Rumble Match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania.
He wrote the following on Twitter:
“You have no idea what being asked to do the intro to #HNIC means to me. For a Leafs vs Habs game. Someone pinch me please. And to hear @RonMacLeanHTH say my moms name? She’s smiling somewhere. She loved Ron. It’s Saturday night. You know what that means.”
