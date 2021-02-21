Edge did the opening for Saturday’s “Hockey Night in Canada” game while wearing a Jon Huber [Brodie Lee] tribute t-shirt.

Not only did he return to action at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but won the Men’s Rumble Match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania.

He wrote the following on Twitter:

“You have no idea what being asked to do the intro to #HNIC means to me. For a Leafs vs Habs game. Someone pinch me please. And to hear @RonMacLeanHTH say my moms name? She’s smiling somewhere. She loved Ron. It’s Saturday night. You know what that means.”