WWE Hall of Famer Edge was the latest guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where the R-Rated Superstar discussed a number of different topics, most notably the work he’s doing in this final run of his career.

During the interview, the topic of Edge and Finn Balor’s Hell in a Cell matchup from WrestleMania 39 was brought up. Edge tells Paul that the showdown was initially pitched for the Royal Rumble, but that he insisted that it happen at the Showcase of the Immortals since it was right around the corner.

So last year, I was like, if I get to do this character again, this is what I’d like to do and again, I had pitched the idea. I was like, ‘If you got me and Bálor, we’re missing the opportunity here if we don’t do Brood versus Demon and do it in Hell in a Cell.’ So initially, it was gonna be at Royal Rumble. I was like, ‘Mania. Mania’s right around the corner. Maybe we should save it for that.’

The Ultimate Opportunist defeated Balor inside the steel structure at Mania 39 in a brutal match that saw the Demon get busted open badly before falling victim to a conchairto. Check out his full interview with Paul below.

