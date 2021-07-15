Edge made an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he recalled his hair vs. hair match with Angle at the 2002 Judgement Day pay-per-view event. Angle lost the match and shaved his head, but it was Shane McMahon who tried to make Edge believe he was going bald.

“Shane (McMahon) all day was trying to convince me that I was getting my head shaved. He will, to this day, say that I bought it. Now, there might have been a percentage of me that was, ‘This is Vince and these guys. You never know. There is that possibility, but I don’t think so.’ It goes to show how much has changed. I didn’t find out what they actually wanted until 4 in the afternoon.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co