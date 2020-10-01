On yesterday’s episode of Busted Open Radio, Edge discussed how his recovery from injury was coming along. He noted that his expectations were higher than they should have been because he was still comparing himself to when he was younger.

“It’s a learning process because I’m going to be 47 next month. So, I didn’t know how I would heal from injuries and surgery. It’s a slow process. I’m not going to lie. The tricep is a different thing. I got back from an achilles in 6 months but I was 35 doing that, so add 10 plus years. It’s a different thing. You don’t realize how much your tricep is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement. So, I don’t really know yet. I know it’s a lot slower than I thought it was going to be because I have this mentality of right, no big deal, surgery, P.T. and we grind through it. We break down the scar tissue and off we go. I don’t know if it’s the injury itself or if it’s because I’m a little older. I don’t know what it is but it’s not as fast as I would have liked.”

Edge was injured in his pretaped match with Randy Orton earlier this year. Edge’s return has been rumored for quite a while now with the belief that he would headline WrestleMania with Randy Orton, possibly for the title.

(Transcript credit: https://wrestlingnews.co/)