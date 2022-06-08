WWE Hall of Famer Edge was reportedly against an idea officials had for The Judgment Day.

As noted, last night’s RAW saw Finn Balor join the group, just one day after The Judgment Day defeated Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell In a Cell. Balor joined the group, but then he teamed with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to attack Edge and kick him out of the faction.

In an update, word now is that WWE officials had mentioned The Judgment Day becoming a “supernatural” stable, and Edge was reportedly opposed to that idea, according to Fightful Select.

WWE apparently decided on the change not too long before RAW hit the air as word that a big shift involving Balor and Edge was planned started making the rounds backstage in the afternoon hours.

While the new direction was firmly set on Monday, the pitch to have Balor join The Judgment Day came well before that. It was noted that word came down last week that a Balor heel turn was in the works, but the original plan had Balor turning heel and joining the group days days before Hell In a Cell. It’s interesting to note how there was no mention of Edge being booted from the group at that point.

It remains to see just how “supernatural” WWE will take the group with Balor, Priest and Ripley in it.

It was reported earlier today that Edge will be a babyface on the RAW brand moving forward.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Edge and The Judgment Day but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on The Judgment Day. Below is footage from last night:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.