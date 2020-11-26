It was first reported back in the summer, via the Wrestling Observer, that WWE Hall of Famer Edge has had significant creative influence on the RAW brand, while Daniel Bryan has the same on the SmackDown brand.

In an update, word is that Bryan has received rave reviews for his creative work, while Edge has not. Ringside News reports that Bryan is going above & beyond backstage to learn how WWE produces their TV shows. He sits in on headsets with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and learns everything he can. Bryan also waits in the Gorilla Position to speak with talent and give them advice.

It was said that Edge is not putting forth the same effort as Bryan, and has not shown the same dedication, nor has he really given much of an indication that he wants to learn more behind-the-scenes.

A tenured WWE creative source told RSN that talent Edge has spoken with do not improve based on his advice. It was also said that Edge “doesn’t want to do it.”

Edge has also expressed frustration about how late WWE creative meetings start at times. Edge reportedly does not like waiting for McMahon, and that’s just part of the job when you’re on the writing team. Edge and Bryan both attend WWE creative meetings via webcam.

Edge was backstage for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, but was not doing the same work as Bryan, which was learning the backstage process that goes on during a major pay-per-view event.

The Rated R Superstar remains out of action with a triceps injury, and there is no posted return date for him internally. As we’ve noted, there have been rumors of Edge facing either Randy Orton or “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.