At Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, Edge returned during the No DQ match between The Mysterios and Finn Balor & Damian Priest.

Edge came out to The Brood’s music that has been remixed. He hit Priest and Balor with spears that allowed the father and son tag team to go over.

Edge had been off television for several weeks after being taken out by The Judgment Day when Balor joined the group. Leading up to Edge’s return to television, WWE had been airing vignettes.