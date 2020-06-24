Edge Reveals Graphic Photos from Recent Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Instagram this week to reveal graphic photos from his recent surgery to repair the torn triceps suffered during the WWE Backlash loss to Randy Orton a few weeks back.
“Some folks have asked if my injury is part of a storyline. It’s not. I wish it was. Here’s what a torn triceps looks like. Elbow Tartare. Now, nose to the grindstone,” he wrote as the Instagram caption.
You can see the graphic photos below:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
