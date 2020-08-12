Edge Says He Has More To Do In WWE

Tuesday marked one year since WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned and took out Elias with a Spear in a surprise appearance.
The Rated R Superstar is currently on the shelf with a torn triceps that he suffered in the loss to Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.
Edge took to Twitter yesterday and said he still has more to do on this post-retirement run with WWE.
“One year ago I started climbing the Second Mountain. Still some climbing to do,” he wrote.
There is still no word on when Edge will be back, but at one point he was rumored for an early 2021 return. You can see his full tweet below:
One year ago I started climbing the Second Mountain. Still some climbing to do. pic.twitter.com/nVz0Fnl9y3
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 12, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Full Sail University Issues Serious Response to Fan Tweet on WWE Security
- Pineapple Pete Finished With AEW?
- WWE Reportedly Told Emily Andzulis Not to Use Her MMA Skills During RAW Underground
- WWE Releases Dominik Mysterio’s New Theme, WWE Looks at Forgotten Hulk Hogan Moments
- Former WWE Superstar Returns to Impact Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Full Details on New WWE President & CFO Nick Khan’s Contract – Pay, Company Benefits, More
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman