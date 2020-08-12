Edge Says He Has More To Do In WWE

Tuesday marked one year since WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned and took out Elias with a Spear in a surprise appearance.

The Rated R Superstar is currently on the shelf with a torn triceps that he suffered in the loss to Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

Edge took to Twitter yesterday and said he still has more to do on this post-retirement run with WWE.

“One year ago I started climbing the Second Mountain. Still some climbing to do,” he wrote.

There is still no word on when Edge will be back, but at one point he was rumored for an early 2021 return. You can see his full tweet below:

One year ago I started climbing the Second Mountain. Still some climbing to do. pic.twitter.com/nVz0Fnl9y3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 12, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.