WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with TalkSport to hype up night two of WrestleMania 37, where the R-Rated superstar will be taking on Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in a triple-threat for the Universal championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he was set to take on Randy Orton again at this year’s WrestleMania but his injury changed plans:

It seemed to change everything. In my mind I still thought ‘Me and Randy at WrestleMania. Me and Randy at WrestleMania. Me and Randy at WrestleMania.’ That’s what my working plan was the entire time, until I was told it wasn’t the company’s plan. Then I went ‘Oh, OK. But, we got to see this trilogy through? We need to do this.’ And I was pretty disappointed. I just felt like the story deserved that [to be seen through]. So when I found out that wasn’t on the docket anymore, I was like so then what?! [laughs]. And so it’s worked out the way it has, which is obviously very exciting.

How even though plans changed he was happy with his new direction:

And honestly, I go from thinking I’m wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania, which is a dream, to wrestling Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for the Universal title – that’s a dream too. All courses changed. That’s just what happens sometimes and you have to be adaptable and as much as I get an idea in my head and I’m like ‘we have to see this through!’ I have to understand that there’s more too it. There’s multiple characters and it’s like a chessboard. So it’s like OK, where can I put this character and this character and this character to make the totality of the card something our fanbase is happy with.

How the story uniquely writes itself: