WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently appeared on the Steven of Steven’s Wrestling Adventure to discuss how much longer he plans on competing in the industry, stating that the window for his in-ring career is small. He also discusses how important it was for him to be able wrestle against an entirely new-era of talent. Highlights from the interview are below.

How much longer he plans on wrestling:

“Won’t be ten (years), definitely won’t be ten. I doubt it’ll be five, it’s gonna be before that. I don’t even think it’s going to be three. I don’t know, but I don’t think it’s going to be that long. I know the window is small.”

On getting to return and face-off with a whole new era of superstars:

“As I started feeling good and attacking life again, eight years later, nine years later, I started realizing that it was a possibility to come back and finally get that last three years and try and help young talent on the cusp, teach them a couple little things. To do it against a whole new era, to get in there with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and these guys that don’t need my help but it’s exciting to get in there with them and try to hang with them in this stage of my life and career. I know it’s not going to last for long and I only have so much in the tank to be able to do that. I want to get out before you start going, ‘his tank is getting low.’ I want to get out while people still have fond memories.”

