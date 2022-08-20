WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently sat down with Bleacher Report for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his upcoming showdown with Damian Priest in Toronto, and how exciting it is to be a part of WWE now that Triple H is in charge of creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his upcoming grudge match against Damian Priest on Raw in Toronto:

“I sat down with Paul [Leveseque] and I saw that Toronto was coming. We have this storyline with The Judgment Day. It felt like the perfect opportunity to do what we kind of used to do, which was promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I thought it seemed like the perfect opportunity and a special moment, too.”

Says it is a really fun time to be apart of WWE:

“I’ve had a lot of creative input and that’s having 25 years of equity with the company. In that regard, it doesn’t change a lot, but what’s so fun to see is that it’s going dressing room-wide now and that’s really cool. I think everyone feels super excited and stoked and just ready to see how certain things go. You can already see that’s happening. I think Paul looks at things like a fan because he still is a fan of this, just like I am. It’s bringing back Karrion Kross and Dakota [Kai]. It’s a really fun time to be involved with the company.”