WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with WWE Now India to hype up this week’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where the R-Rated superstar faces Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns in a triple threat for the Universal championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says he wanted to come back and really contribute and not just “play the hits”:
I think more than anything, at first, I just had to realize that I could still do this at the level that I wanted to do it. I didn’t wanna come back and just be a shell of my former self for kind of the old band you see that’s just doing the greatest hits. I didn’t wanna do that, I wanted to come back and be able to contribute and really try and help. I didn’t know that that would mean I’d end up in a main event of WrestleMania.
How main eventing WrestleMania should always be the goal:
That should be the goal for everyone. Whether you’re returning after nine years or whether you’ve been in the industry for nine months, your goal should be I wanna be in the main event of WrestleMania because if that’s not your goal then you should probably get out of the way.
What he finds interesting about the matchup with Reigns and Bryan:
What I find really interesting about this match is that it’s three completely different styles. And that’s intriguing because a lot of times, the styles make matches. So you have Daniel Bryan, who knows jujitsu. He knows different forms of martial arts. He brings a lot to the table plus he never quits. And then you have Roman Reigns who is like the Wrestling’s Thanos. He just has such confidence right now in his ability that whatever is in his way he is gonna go through it. And my mentality is I’m always thinking. So when I’m in the ring, I always pride myself on being about four steps ahead. So when everyone else is thinking about that I’m already on to that, what I see happening next. I mean that also says it’s gonna be a really hard match because you have three very, very stubborn men.