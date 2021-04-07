WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with WWE Now India to hype up this week’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where the R-Rated superstar faces Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns in a triple threat for the Universal championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he wanted to come back and really contribute and not just “play the hits”:

I think more than anything, at first, I just had to realize that I could still do this at the level that I wanted to do it. I didn’t wanna come back and just be a shell of my former self for kind of the old band you see that’s just doing the greatest hits. I didn’t wanna do that, I wanted to come back and be able to contribute and really try and help. I didn’t know that that would mean I’d end up in a main event of WrestleMania.

How main eventing WrestleMania should always be the goal:

That should be the goal for everyone. Whether you’re returning after nine years or whether you’ve been in the industry for nine months, your goal should be I wanna be in the main event of WrestleMania because if that’s not your goal then you should probably get out of the way.

What he finds interesting about the matchup with Reigns and Bryan: