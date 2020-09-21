WWE Hall of Famer Edge spoke about getting a custom Rated-R championship belt back in the mid-2000s on the latest episode of the Untold series on the WWE Network. Edge explains that he hated the spinner design that was given to John Cena, and even reveals a drawn-up model of what his title would have looked like prior to it getting scrapped.

I hated the spinner belts. Despised them. When they approached me and said, ‘We’re going to do a Rated R Championship belt’, I was like, ‘Right, let me get to work!'” Edge recalled. “I got home and drew up this beautiful championship belt. This thing was badass. When I got back, they were like, ‘Well, no; we’re just going to put your logo in it.’ Like, that’s it? Edge wouldn’t want a spinner belt. That, to me, is the one championship that needs to look like a championship and not somebody’s hub caps.

Check out Edge’s design and comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)