– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest rivals of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated R Superstar will make his first WWE NXT appearance during tonight’s episode on the USA Network.

– Speaking of Edge, he will make his second appearance on WWE’s After The Bell podcast tomorrow. Edge will discuss his career, the Royal Rumble win, WrestleMania 37, and more.

Host Corey Graves will be joined by “friend of the show” Vic Joseph for the interview.

This will be Edge’s second After The Bell appearance as his first came in April 2020.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.