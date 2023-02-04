WWE Hall of Famer Edge shared a new photo on his personal Instagram today, where the R-Rated Superstar met up with Dax Harwood from team FTR. The tag in the post says the duo met up in North Carolina. Edge writes, “Rated FTR.” Check out the photo below.

NXT star Carmelo Hayes took to Twitter to hype up this evening’s Vengeance Day premium live event, where the former NXT North American Champion will be taking on Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls matchup. He writes, “Woke up today and chose to be undeniable.”