WWE Hall of Famer Edge was a recent guest on the 31 Thoughts Podcast where the R-Rated superstar shared a funny story of a time CM Punk refused to tag in Chris Jericho during a house show match against him and John Morrison.

Edge reveals that the event was taking place on the same day as the Winter Olympics, with Team Canada on the verge of winning another gold medal. Prior to Edge’s bout he and Jericho told Punk and Morrison that they wanted to watch the game, and were both on cloud nine when hockey superstar Sidney Crosby scored the game winning goal. However, Edge and Jericho were supposed to be hated rivals going into the match, which is why Edge believes Punk got upset.

Chris Jericho and I wanted to watch the Gold Medal game. We were on last. It was myself and John Morrison against Jericho and CM Punk. We got out on a bus to watch the feed and we told Punk and Morrison we were going to watch the game. Literally, Sid scores and our music hits. It’s that close. Jericho and I are on cloud nine for this match, opposite each other, and we’re supposed to be hated rivals. We were estatic. We get to the back and Punk wouldn’t tag Jericho during the match because we went and watched the hockey game.

Edge later jokes that now Punk constantly tweets about the Chicago Blackhawks and wonders where his hockey fandom was on that night.

Now I see him tweeting about the Blackhawks all the time and I’m like, ‘Where was this fandom when we were watching the Gold Medal Game?’

Check out the full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)