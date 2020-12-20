Many wrestlers have joined Cameo including The Undertaker in honor of his WWE debut. The price was $1,000.

However, Edge isn’t on that list. With him being such a popular star, some have wondered why.

Well, the WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter in a response to a fan to answer that question by writing the following:

“The fact that young kids, who weren’t even born when I retired want a birthday shoutout from me at this stage in my career makes me happier than the message makes them. I don’t need to charge people to take 2 minutes out of my day. It’s part of the gig. A great part.”

Ppl request these from you a lot..why aren’t you on @BookCameo 🤔 ( i’m also selfishly suggesting this because I have a birthday in a few months 😆) — Natalie K (@natalie_8k) December 19, 2020