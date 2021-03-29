WWE Hall of Famer Edge was the very first guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the R-Rated superstar discussed a number of different topics, including what his goal is for this run with WWE and how any matchup could potentially be his last. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his goal during this run is to tell simple stories in the ring:

I think more than anything in what I want to tell by coming back, is simple stories. ‘OK, this guy is in the twilight of his career’ so an elbow to the ribs from a cross-faced chicken wing, you catch somebody in the right spot. It can drop you. So to me, why not try and tell a story that everyone can understand? And that was really the story of the match [against Jey Uso]. He went after my ribs and I went after his shoulder and that was it, but it was a lot of fun, it really was.

How it takes his body longer to recover than it used too:

And still, [I’d want to] get in there and try the top rope hurricanranas and things like that once in a while, just make sure that there’s still dollops of that in there, but I’m just realizing too, recovery after a match now takes a lot longer than it used to. I’m completely transparent with that aspect too. Sometimes I think we get desensitized to ‘Oh, well, that’s what they do’ and ‘It must be easy!’ It was never easy, but it’s even harder at this stage of the game. Again, it’s part of the challenge and I get off on challenges.

Doesn’t understand the psychology of no-selling moves at times:

I think I have to, it’d be silly not to. Like I see someone take a German suplex and come up fired up. I don’t get that because German suplexes hurt, so why would we desensitize the audience into thinking they don’t? They suck, so sell it like they suck. I’m just trying to get mileage and show that. Say you watch UFC and a dude gets a liver shot, there’s that delayed reaction. With Jey that’s what I was trying to get across, like ‘maybe he just cracked a rib’. That’s not out of the realm of possibility, like it could happen, especially with where I’m at in my career, and really just tell those kinds of stories where you’re fighting from behind, fighting from underneath and you’re trying to just get this thing done and you might not always get it done, but you’re always going to try and show that effort.

How every match could potentially be his last:

I think that’s really what this whole run of Edge boils down to is, just not trying to [give] any kind of false misconceptions of what this is. I know what this is. Every time you see me in there, it could be the last time you see me in there, and I know that and I also know what I went through to get back to do this, and it wasn’t easy. The prep for each match is not easy and the fallout from each match is not easy, I’m not going to lie about that, it’s true.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)