Edge did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event where he will team with his wife, Beth Phoenix, against Maryse and The Miz for a mixed tag team match. Here are some of the highlights:

Teaming with his wife:

“We never thought this would be a possibility,” Copeland says. “I was forced to retire [in 2011]. A year later, Beth retired. Then we started having kids. Coming back to wrestling was never on the docket for me, let alone come back and be asked, ‘What do you think about teaming together for a month?’ We’re having so much fun. Riding together, flying together. That’s the only part of the job that can be unenjoyable at times, but when you have your best friend next to you, it’s a lot more fun.”

The match:

“It’s so unexpected,” Copeland says. “I had no inkling that it would ever happen, and we’re just having so much fun. I think that shows. We have two opponents like Mike and Maryse who are fully committed to being heels. That just makes everything so easy. I can’t wait. The Rumble is going to be so much fun.”

Beth doing more promo work: