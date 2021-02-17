WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently appeared on the Sportsnet’s 31 Thoughts podcast to discuss a number of topics, including how the damage the R-Rated superstar did to his body during his first run with the company. The former world champion even calls himself his “own worst enemy” during that time because he would willingly do whatever dangerous spot that was pitched. Hear his full thoughts below.

I realized that it was repercussions now, because up until, yeah, you just assume, ‘Yeah, I can do that. I can get through that.’ I did not listen though. That was my main problem is I just continued to go, ‘Okay, right. Spear through a flaming table with thumbtacks in my back? Got it, okay. An A.A. [Attitude Adjustment] off a ladder through two tables in Toronto? Yeah sure. Oh, a Last Ride powerbomb off a ladder through two tables? Yeah got it.’ Now by this point, all those things that I said, I already have a fusion in my neck, but I still did ‘em. I was my worst enemy a lot of the time, then it was taken away and pulled from me and in coming back this time, I realized that I need to finally listen and in listening, hold on a second, I can tell better stories I think because I can tell those stories with my eyes and I can tell those stories with my promos and I can try and be more nuanced and layered and bring in elements that I learned in nine years of acting and, ‘Hold on a second, maybe I can be better than I was,’ without leaning on, ‘Yeah, I’ll go through two tables. Got it, no problem.’ Well it is a problem because it hurts.