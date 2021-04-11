WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter earlier today to hype up this evening’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where the R-Rated superstar will challenge Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns in a triple-threat showdown for the Universal championship.

Edge reminds fans that on this day 10 years ago he was forced to retire from WWE due to lingering neck issues, a moment that is widely considered by many to be one of the most shocking announcements in company history. He adds that Bryan and Reigns are two of the very best he’s ever shared the ring with, and he looks forward to writing his next chapter.

He writes, “10 years ago today I was forced to retire. Forfeit the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, I main event #WrestleMania against two of the very best to ever do this for the Universal Championship. We all have the power to write our own stories.”

Check it out below.