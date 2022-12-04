WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently responded to a post on Twitter that was highlighting some of the most epic pro-wrestling returns over the last few years, specifically mentioning stars who had to retire from the sport due to life-threatening injuries. Included on the list was AEW’s Saraya, Bryan Danielson, as well as the R-Rated Superstar himself.

Edge’s tweet saw him throw major praise to Danielson and Saraya, but also makes a note to mention his longtime best friend/tag partner Christian Cage. His full post reads, “Pretty damn cool. We all fought for it. Kudos to Saraya and Bryan. Absolute beasts. Let’s include @Christian4Peeps in this. I feel like he’s come back at such a high level people sleep on the fact he was retired for 7 years.”

See his tweet below.

Pretty damn cool. We all fought for it. Kudos to Saraya and Bryan. Absolute beasts. Let’s include @Christian4Peeps in this. I feel like he’s come back at such a high level people sleep on the fact he was retired for 7 years. https://t.co/S2gJydm2nr — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 4, 2022

Edge has not appeared for WWE since losing an I Quit match to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules.