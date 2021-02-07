WWE Hall of Famer Edge was the latest guest on After The Bell with host Corey Graves to discuss his big win at the Royal Rumble, and how he hopes that he can collide with some fresh faces and tell some new stories during his return. Highlights are below.

On criticism of his age and winning the Royal Rumble:

All I can control is trying to be in the best shape I can possibly be in. Bust my ass in the gym so that at least I can look the part, move the part, feel the part and that’s all I can control. I can’t control people’s opinions, I can’t control if people have ageism issues. What I want to do is come back and tell how the story [is told] and tell it with multiple dance partners. If those dance partners can take something from it, that’s my goal.

Says he wants to collide with fresh talent like Cesaro and Riddle:

I want to get in there with guys like Cesaro. You can talk about stuff in the back, but until you’re in there and in the pocket and in the zone together, that’s where you can try and impart some proper knowledge. There’s the Matt Riddle’s and all these guys, it’s really exciting to me and that’s part of the reason I wanted to come back was a whole new generation of talent. Somehow, I’ve been able to get through 4 decades with a break in there and have laid hands on all of these talents throughout the years and if I can do what those guys did for me for a new generation of talent, that’s why I wanted to come back.

How he wants to tell some great stories while he’s back:

I just want it to be that if a talent sees ‘Vs. Edge’ on the sheet, that they’re excited and not this is going to be difficult,” Edge said. “I don’t want to get to that stage, I’ll be gone before that happens hopefully in a perfect world. I want to come back and just try and tell some great stories. If I can impart some type of wisdom or experience from doing this for 29 years, then that’s part of the goal. I want to leave this better than when I came into it. If that can happen by just brushing up on a guy like Damian Priest and giving him a tip of the hat, Finn Balor. The level that dudes operating on, I’d love to get in there with him. There’s just so many different people and I could tell such a different story with every one of them.

Says picking his WrestleMania opponent will be difficult:

It’s an embarrassment of riches. I look at the champions and think oh my god, oh what I could tell with Drew, oh what I could tell with Balor, oh what I could with Reigns. It’s really exciting. I look at all 3 of those talents and I love what they’re doing. I love the level they’re on and I love the cylinders they are firing on all in different ways.

