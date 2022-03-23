WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently appeared on Steven’s Wrestling Journey to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he hopes to write and illustrate a children’s book with his wife, fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he wants to write a children’s book with Beth Phoenix:

I love to draw. I love illustrating and I love writing. [At] some point, I wanna do a children’s book and… yeah, I wanna release a children’s book and Beth [Phoenix] wants to as well so we might… we might partner up. We’ve written some stuff already so, and Beth can also draw as well so, between the two of us, I think at some point, we’ll release a children’s book.

Says he thinks they have an idea:

I think we got an idea. Yeah, it’ll definitely be a kids book. That’s always kind of been a bucket list thing of mine too so, and I know it has been for Beth as well so, that’s one thing I think I’d like to do that maybe a lot of people don’t know.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)