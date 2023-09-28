Edge may make his AEW debut at WrestleDream this Sunday if he signs with them instead of WWE.

His WWE contract is believed to expire this month, and he has confirmed receiving a contract extension offer from the company. There is speculation that he may join AEW for one more run with Christian Cage.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, speculation grew as a masked man attacked Jay White to end the show.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Edge’s WWE contract expires on Saturday, which means he could appear at WrestleDream to make his debut.

PW Insider has since reported that Edge has been removed from WWE’s internal roster despite still showing up on the website. Stay tuned.