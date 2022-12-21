As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Edris Enofe took to Twitter this week and claimed he got a new chest tattoo of the WWE logo, and said he has a tattoo of the NXT logo planned for his neck. You can click here for our original report with Enofe’s original comments, reactions from fans and wrestlers, and more.

In an update, Enofe spoke with Chris Phelan of USANetwork.com and insists the ink is real. There was some speculation on if this was a fake tattoo for some sort of online prank, but Enofe says it was a “spur of the moment” decision.

“Honestly, it was spur of the moment,” Enofe said. “I will eventually be the face of this brand and I felt this was the best way to represent it. WWE has changed my life, and this is my way of saying thank you — by becoming an ambassador for the rest of my life.”

We noted before how Enofe tweeted, “ngl, i kinda regret it now.” He clarified the comments to Phelan.

“When I said I regretted it, I regretted not getting it sooner. I also plan on getting an NXT tattoo on my neck for my birthday,” he said.

Enofe added, “WWE has been my dream since I was 4 years old. When I finally had enough money, I went to my first WWE event, Backlash 2016. And I was in the nosebleeds of the nosebleeds. I remember telling myself, ‘Somehow, someway, I’ll be in that ring.’”

Finally, Enofe was asked about a potential scenario where he’s released from WWE, something he also touched on earlier.

“I haven’t thought about if it doesn’t work out with WWE,” he said. “Much like the same way I didn’t think about ‘if pro wrestling doesn’t work out.’ I never had a Plan B in my life — except from Walgreens. I had a vision and I knew if I worked hard, stayed focused, and treated everyone right, I would eventually get to where I want to be.”

Last night’s NXT featured a parking lot segment where Enofe, Malik Blade and Odyssey Jones tried to get Ava Raine to come party with them. She turned them down, then The Schism joined Raine and had words with Enofe, Blade and Jones. It was later announced that a six-man match will air on next week’s taped NXT show.

Enofe, a veteran of the United States Navy, was signed after participating in the 2021 WWE SummerSlam Week tryouts in Las Vegas. He debuted on the November 19, 2021 edition of WWE 205 Live, with a win over current tag team partner Blade. Enofe and Blade have worked NXT and NXT Level Up since then, but they received a look on the main roster earlier this month when they were defeated by Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali on the December 15 edition of WWE Main Event.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.