WWE issued the following press release announcing the full lineup for the August 9th episode of NXT Level Up. Check out the card, and a show description from WWE, below.

-Edris Enofe vs. Kale Dixon will headline

-Dante Chen vs. Keanu Carver

-Lainey Reid vs. Wendy Choo

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Edris Enofé tangling with Kale Dixon in a spirited main event, Dante Chen slugging it out with Keanu Carver, and Lainey Reid taking on Wendy Choo.

Seeking his first win in more than a year – partly due to missing considerable time with an injury – Dixon is competing in his first match since Bron Breakker obliterated him with a devastating Spear on the May 20 edition of Raw.

He’ll be opposed by the highflying Enofé, who is looking to follow suit after watching his tag team partner Malik Blade pick up a couple of recent singles wins against Bronco Nima and Cutler James.

Having won his last four one-on-one matches on NXT Level Up, Chen is looking to keep rolling when he battles the hard-hitting Carver.

A combatant in the 2023 NXT Breakout Tournament, Carver has missed more than six months because of an injury, but he’s looking for a signature victory against The Gatekeeper of NXT in his first bout since returning.

And in a clash of vastly different personalities, the bubbly Reid will combat Choo, who seems to be sporting a newfound edge.

Reid seeks her first career win, while Choo recently tapped out Carlee Bright on NXT and is shooting for her eighth straight victory.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!