Indie sensation Effy recently filed to trademark two terms with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for future promoting and merchandising purposes. Effy applied for his name, as well as the name of his marquee yearly event, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch.
The filing was made on January 30th under Effy’s real name, William Taylor Gibson, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.
Mark For: EFFY’S BIG GAY BRUNCH trademark registration is intended to cover the category of electronic transmission and streaming of digital media content for others via global and local computer networks.
Mark For: EFFY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.