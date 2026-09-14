Effy shared his view of independent wrestling during Fightful Overbooked’s In The Weeds podcast. He contrasted his workload with contracted wrestlers and explained why he values performing for audiences outside conventional wrestling settings.

“They don’t wrestle as much as me. They haven’t wrestled as much as me. They haven’t wrestled as many places as me, they haven’t wrestled as many matches as me, they haven’t had as many opponents as me.”

“I don’t think wrestling has ever been a sport of comfort and I don’t think wrestling has ever been a sport of conformity. I don’t think wrestling has ever been a sport of sitting in the safe zone and waiting for your instructions.”

Effy said the experience of working unfamiliar environments shapes his definition of the profession.

“For me, wrestling is an impression of conflict. It’s an impression of two things fighting it out because they have different opinions. In reality, most wrestling you watch these days is an impression of wrestling.”

“I want to continue doing that as much as possible and being an actual wrestler versus just getting to write it down because someone paid me to do it.”

Source: Effy’s In The Weeds interview, via Fightful’s transcription.