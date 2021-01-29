During an interview with Fightful, Effy spoke on Nick Gage being a scary guy to work with. Here’s what was said:

It’s 1:30 in the morning and I look in my bag after everything that whole day of just like, ‘Oh, crap. I accidentally infiltrated the entire industry here real quick.’ I open my bag and I go, ‘Man, I’ve really done well for myself so far. I don’t have knee pads,’ and in my head I go, ‘I can ask somebody for their knee pads to ruin or I can just go out here and be as crazy as I’ve been all day and go, ‘It’s work out the way it’s supposed to.[‘’] My ass went out there and had a death match with no knee pads on against Nick Gage because of my attitude in my head at that point, which is like, ‘You’ve gotten this far. What’s the worst that could happen? There’s only hundreds of people in here ready to watch you go through glass.’ That mentality just set me up to have such a fun time and I think losing my mind that night has helped me out tremendously. Of course, Nick is a scary guy to go up against, but once you see him and understand him a little more, what a swell fella. To say that you’ve become better friends with someone after they’ve hit you in a face with a beer bottle is crazy, but, it worked out.