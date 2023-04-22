Effy has become one of the most recognizable names on the independent circuit, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

“Daddy” spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where he opened up about his workaholic tendencies and how he once took a whole month off in between bookings just to get his heads screwed on correctly. Effy adds that he will have any match type there is, including a No Rope Barbed Wire match, which he recently had against Jimmy Lloyd.

I’ve noticed my father was a workaholic and he kind of still is. It’s very easy in the world of wrestling once you’re over a little bit to just keep accepting bookings and doing things. At the middle of January to the middle of February, I took a whole month off. Nobody noticed ‘cause I work enough anyway and nobody could see it. I went home, sort of got myself in order. I passed out for a long time. I slept a lot and then the first match I had back on the road was Jimmy Lloyd’s birthday. I re-entered, after a month, into a No Rope Barbed Wire match. There’s this idea that Effy sort of is a soft worker or a funny guy or a comedy worker, but I need people to know, I will literally do anything and that includes crazy No Rope Barbed Wires. When I was in Australia, I did a tag match, a triple threat, a scramble match and a singles intergender contest. It’s not easy to keep the balance on the road, but I think it’s also keeping in perspective the privileges that we’re afforded, the things we’re getting to see, the stuff we’re getting to do and then knowing when I get home, I need to also proper about my health and take care of my dogs and do dishes and do laundry. I’m like, ‘When I have the time to rest, I will rest. But at this point, I’m putting the work in on both sides to make sure I’m keeping a little bit of a balance.’

The indie sensation later spoke about the diet he maintains while on the road, revealing that he really only eats one massive meal on show days.

Especially traveling as much as I do with Allie Katch and traveling as Bussy, we’re big proponents of coffee and a carb. I really eat one big meal a day on show days and then I’ll eat after if we end up somewhere. But I have to have that 11:00am to 2:00pm massive brunch meal. Here I had breakfast poutine with three meats, poached eggs and hollandaise, and a blueberry pancake with some fresh maple. That’s the big meal of the day and I’m not going to need to worry about needing to eat before the match. I’m a brunch guy, obviously. I seek it out wherever we go. I have a pretty good nose for brunch restaurants everywhere in the world.

