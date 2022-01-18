Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that indie superstar Effy will be taking on WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett at this weekend’s “The Wrld on GCW” pay per view from the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The promotion made the match official after Effy called out Double-J earlier today.
EFFY
vs
JEFF JARRETT
UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE EVENT:
GCW World Title Match
Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)
Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)
Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match
Participants TBA
Winner can choose any match at any time.
ROH World Title Match
Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)
Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela
Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch
Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy
Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)