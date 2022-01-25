Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will be headlined by The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club taking on The Dark Order in eight-man action, plus Lance Archer vs. Joe Keys, Penta El Zero M vs. Wheeler Yuta, and more.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. This week’s show was taped this past Friday in Washington, DC. You can click here for spoilers.

Stay tuned for full coverage of tonight’s AEW Dark. Below is the full line-up:

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto

* Daniel Garcia and 2point0 vs. Pat Brink, Rayo and Kekoa

* The Bunny vs. Erica Leigh

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Janai Kai

* Lance Archer vs. Joe Keys

* Penta El Zero M vs. Wheeler Yuta

* The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, 10 and Alan “5” Angels

