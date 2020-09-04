As noted, a special edition of AEW Dark will air tonight on YouTube at 7pm ET as a part of the All Out Weekend line-up. AEW has announced 8 matches for the show.

The Dark Order will be featured in three matches on tonight’s show – Colt Cabana vs. Zack Clayton, 3 and 4 vs. Shawn Dean and Brandon Bullock, plus 5 and 10 vs. The Natural Nightmares.

Below is the full line-up for tonight’s Dark episode, along with a promo for the show and for All Out Weekend:

* Darby Allin vs. Luther

* Colt Cabana vs. Zack Clayton

* Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King

* Allie vs. Red Velvet

* Lucha Bros vs. Ryzin and Angel Perez

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Faboo Andre and D3

* 5 and 10 vs. The Natural Nightmares

* 3 and 4 vs. Shawn Dean and Brandon Bullock

We have EIGHT stacked matches for you TONIGHT on this special Friday night episode of Dark! Watch #AEWDark tonight at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny pic.twitter.com/bgBJAy0IdN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2020

All Out Weekend Schedule (EST) ⬇️ Friday ⬇️

AEW Dark: 7pm | YouTube ⬇️ Saturday ⬇️

5pm – All Out Red Carpet Special PT1 | YouTube

5:30pm – Countdown to All Out | @TNTDrama

6:30pm – All Out Red Carpet Special PT2 | YouTube

7pm – All Out: Buy In | YouTube

8pm – ALL OUT! | PPV pic.twitter.com/GYwzMLrF8b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.