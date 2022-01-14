Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star EJ Nduka will be holding an open challenge at the January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas Texas. Full details, including an updated look at the card for the show, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that Dallas’ own EJ Nduka will make his hometown debut in an open contract challenge Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The undefeated EJ Nduka is coming home to Dallas where he promises justice will be applied when he steps into the ring for an open contract challenge.

“The Judge” has dominated the competition, including eliminating almost half of the participants in the 40 man Battle Riot last July, crushing CONTRA in War Chamber and defeating all comers.

The problem: the competition doesn’t want to set foot in the ring against the former defensive end for Sam Houston University.

So, EJ is taking matters into his own hands. He’s signed an open contract and is challenging anyone to bring their best against him. All they have to do is sign the dotted line.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Who will have the intestinal fortitude to test their prowess against EJ Nduka? Find out on January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Falls Count Anywhere for the World Heavyweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Pagano

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Mystery Middleweight 3-way World Title Fight:

Tajiri (champion) vs. Myron Reed vs. ???

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Middleweight Title Eliminator

TJP vs. Matt Cross

¡Mixed Lucha Trios Match!

Aramis, El Dragon & ??? vs. Arez, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Open Contract Challenge

Dallas’ EJ Nduka vs. ???

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

