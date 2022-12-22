EJ Nduka is making the most out of his new opportunity in MLW.

Nduka spoke with Wrestling Inc. about his recent heel turn and feud with MLW world champion Alexander Hammerstone, and how he plans on showing the world everything he didn’t get a chance to show while he was in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On being a heel in MLW:

Hey, it feels great. When I was a babyface, I had fun. I was learning it. You get to figure out who you are, figure out who “The Judge” is, kind of see the scene. But as a heel, I’m having fun, you know what I’m saying? I’m getting to say some of the things that I might not have been able to say as a face, but now I’m letting every one of y’all know why I’m the best.

Talks being in the world title picture: