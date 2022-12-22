EJ Nduka is making the most out of his new opportunity in MLW.
Nduka spoke with Wrestling Inc. about his recent heel turn and feud with MLW world champion Alexander Hammerstone, and how he plans on showing the world everything he didn’t get a chance to show while he was in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
On being a heel in MLW:
Hey, it feels great. When I was a babyface, I had fun. I was learning it. You get to figure out who you are, figure out who “The Judge” is, kind of see the scene. But as a heel, I’m having fun, you know what I’m saying? I’m getting to say some of the things that I might not have been able to say as a face, but now I’m letting every one of y’all know why I’m the best.
Talks being in the world title picture:
I would be lying to you if I said yes, because I’ve had that direction from the day I got into this business. I wanted to be the best. I wanted to be the best, and I knew to be the best, I had to put myself in a position to become the best. And so I take acting classes on my own. I’m working out sometimes twice a day. I’m watching film. I’m constantly watching film. I’m constantly reaching out to coaches and just kind of figuring out what I need to do to be the best. And so me getting plugged into this storyline, rightfully so, it wasn’t given, it was earned. Let me make that clear. Getting this opportunity to finally show everything that I’ve been showing. I’ve been planting seeds for the last 18 months. Just planting, planting, planting, knowing that one day I was going to reap a huge harvest.And now everyone’s getting to see exactly what I’ve been doing, and I’m just excited to show everybody what I’ve been working on. And that match was incredible. It was fun. We pushed each other to the limit, as you know. You were there. You saw.