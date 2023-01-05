EJ Nudka is very happy with how he’s been treated in MLW:

The current MLW tag champion spoke about this topic during his appearance on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, where he reflected on his debut at Battle Riot and how warm of a reception he received from fans at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he feels about his run with MLW:

It’s been dope. Off the rip, they believed in me and have given me a lot of opportunities. Y’all gotta realize, I sitting around over there at WWE with my thumb up my butt. Nobody knew who I was. I’m just coming in every day, early, trying to grind, work, and learn the industry. Then, out of nowhere, I get let go and there are a number of companies hitting me up. MLW, they came with a plan. They weren’t asking me, ‘what happened?’ They were like, ‘Look, we got a plan,’ and I had a plan too. It coincided, and my first actual match was a TV match, it was Battle Riot and I went off. I had to learn like 40 spots. You’re talking to a dude that went from having practice matches, a couple of Coconut matches with quality people at WWE, then all of a sudden, we’re going to hit the ground running. That’s exactly what I wanted to do. I wanted to get thrown into the deep end. I knew I could do it, I just wanted a platform to show that I could do it.

Says MLW told him they wanted him to be a focal point of their Battle Riot matchup:

That day was a very memorable day because it was my first TV match and of course, I get 40 spots that I have to learn. At first, I tried to blank it out. I don’t let the moment consume me, but I like the feeling of nerves because it makes me feel alive. I feel like pressure creates diamonds. I was excited and at the same time, ‘You have to knock this out. All these people looking at you, you ain’t no bust, you’re that guy, you better knock this out.’ I made it a point to go meet everybody, and even before the matches, I tried to watch as many people on the MLW roster as I could to learn their wrestling style, what they were good at, what I could do with them, that way we could make some magic. Coming into the deal, I had no idea what I was going to do, but I remember them saying, ‘We want to make you the focal point of the Riot.’ With them saying that, I was like, ‘I know what that means. That means I’m going to have to do a lot.’

Talks crowd reaction he received at Battle Riot: