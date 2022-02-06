MLW star EJ Nduka spoke with Wrestling Inc. about his decision to sign with the promotion shortly after his WWE release, as well as his overall thoughts on WWE’s most recent round of talent cuts. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he feels lucky to have been released from WWE when he was because he was able to sign with MLW immediately:

“There’s a lot of talent in the free-agent pool right now, an incredible amount of talent. And I will always say this, it was almost a blessing that I was released that early, in that first wave. Because like I say a lot of talent came afterward and I got an opportunity to work with MLW, and my career has just gone vertical. I’ve done War Chambers, I’ve been all around the world.”

Doesn’t feel like he would have received the same opportunities had he remained at the Performance Center:

“I don’t think I would have gotten that opportunity had I been in the Performance Center. Because, there were just too many people, too many brains, there’s just too much going on. Whereas now in MLW, they recognize my talent, and they recognize my skill, and they’re giving me the opportunity to show the world.”

Talks the recent WWE cuts:

“My heart goes out to a lot of those people. Because as fans and people outside of the business, you don’t realize a lot of these people uproot their entire families. They have jobs, they have careers, they have things that they were doing before they got this opportunity. Then they come out there, some of them for a couple of months, and then they get released. It’s not anything against them, it’s just, at the time there’s nothing for them, or whatever the situation may be. But, it’s a big deal, man. We moved all the way from Southern California when we originally came over to Orlando. My wife had recently just graduated law school, I had a very successful medical spa business that I was doing. I ended up selling it to come chase this dream.”