EJ Nduka (fka Ezra Judge in WWE NXT) recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview to promote his appearance at the MLW War Chamber event in Philadelphia this Saturday.

Nduka noted that he started getting contacted by promoters almost immediately after WWE released him on May 19 of this year. The transparency and honesty he got from MLW helped lead him there, and their confidence in him early on spoke volumes to him. He was signed to MLW as a part of their Open Draft in late June.

Nduka noted that he has not stopped training since leaving the WWE Performance Center, and is currently training at the school ran by WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley. He also said King Mo was really great with him at MLW, and showed him a move.

In preparing for War Chamber, Nduka said he would always make the effort to get to the venue early for shows, so he was around as War Games was being put together in NXT. He noted that he has also been studying Elimination Chamber matches as of late.

Nduka, a former college football player, was signed by WWE in August 2019 after working two tryouts. He worked just two matches while with NXT – a February 2020 live event loss to Dorian Mak, and a March 2020 live event loss to Arturo Ruas. He made his MLW debut in the Battle Riot III match this past July, and then worked the 12-man tag team match at the Fightland tapings last month.

Saturday’s MLW War Chamber main event will see Nduka team with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and two partners to be announced against The CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon & Sentai Death Squad).

